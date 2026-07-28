Flow State Ep. 336: James Bernard Guest Mix

Today we have a guest mix by James Bernard, whose new album In A Small Room, Decades Ago is excellent. About the mix, he wrote:

In the 1990s, the chill out room was where you would go to unwind and expand your mind to electronic music that wasn’t meant for the dancefloor.

While laying on the floor or lounging on a chair you could hear downtempo, dub, ambient, IDM, spoken word mantras, and psychedelic tunes all mixed into one sonic journey.

For my new album (In A Small Room, Decades Ago), I wanted to write a sort of love letter to those chill out rooms, and give my own interpretation of the variety of sounds they championed.

This playlist represents some of the music from those magical times, and these songs inspired me to want to create my own music (Atmospherics from 1994) to add to the conversation.