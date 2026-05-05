Flow State Episode 325

Today’s mix opens with a 2020 track from William Basinski called “The Wheel of Fortune.” The ambience continues with Masahiro Takahashi, miska lamberg (h/t Stephan Kunze), and Joanna Brouk. There’s a 1977 collaboration between sitarist Kalyani Roy and pianist V. Balsara. We continue with electronic instrumentals by Tomaga, Anthony Naples, James Holden, Yu Su, and Keytronics (h/t Jacqui Devaney). There are two unreleased house tracks from a forthcoming Flow State Records release. We end with a Squarepusher cut from the ‘90s. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - William Basinski - The Wheel of Fortune

0:02:41 - Masahiro Takahashi - Soundwalker

0:04:57 - miska lamberg - I remember the day the world lost color