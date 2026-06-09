Flow State Ep. 329: Boards of Canada

Today’s mix is all Boards of Canada, following their release of Inferno, their first album in 13 years. We put together a tracklist and sourced 16 recommendations from the community, with three tracks being recommended twice. This mix covers all of Boards of Canada’s LPs – from 1998 to 2026 – as well as several EPs and a remix of Boom Bip. The focus is instrumentals, though a vocal moment here or there was hard to avoid. Attributions of recommendations are under the corresponding tracks. There’s a longer free preview available on this one. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Boards of Canada - Gemini (excerpt)

0:00:04 - Boards of Canada - Corsair

–Michael Cina

0:02:30 - Boards of Canada - Sundown

0:04:28 - Boards of Canada - Open the Light

–Kenneth James Gibson

0:08:26 - Boards of Canada - Satellite Anthem Icarus

–Cowboy Sadness / David Moore

0:13:07 - Boards of Canada - Seven Forty Seven

–Philip Sherburne

0:19:02 - Boards of Canada - Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

0:22:45 - Boards of Canada - Left Side Drive

–Sarah Farley

0:26:41 - Boards of Canada - Roygbiv

–Stuart Bogie

0:28:22 - Boards of Canada - Everything You Do Is A Balloon

–Colin Nagy & Antonio Caballero