Flow State Episode 320

Today’s mix opens with an instrumental by Ethel Cain, whose ambient works we discovered via the gentle voices guest mix. We continue with more ambient pieces by Lauren Helene Green, Chantal Michelle, Meg Bowles, Vinnie Who, and David August. We play an early selection from The Caretaker’s magnum opus, Everywhere at the End of Time. Then some piano pieces by Alfa Mist and Jesse Hackett before playing SUSS’s new single, “Sunset II.” We recently discovered Acetone’s chill cover of “Midnight Cowboy” by John Barry. Then drums come in with Rejoicer, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Superpitcher, and Makam. Los Destellos play a cumbia cover of Beethoven’s “Für Elise.” Towards the end there’s dub techno by Priori, a disco instrumental by The Funkin’ Machine, and a video game-like track by prodBigMike called “iluvslapbass.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Ethel Cain - Radio Towers

0:04:55 - Lauren Helene Green - Horses At Fire Water Lodge

0:08:27 - Chantal Michelle - The Stream