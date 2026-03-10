Flow State Ep. 317: Gentle Voices

Today’s mix is by the artists featured on the new ambient compilation gentle voices, vol. 1. Anita Tatlow and Cynthia Bernard (aka marine eyes) convened 20 women artists from 15 countries, pairing two artists together on each of the ten tracks. This mix begins with the album and then plays 20 tracks selected by the artists (the selector is noted in parentheses). The compilation was “released ahead of International Women’s Day (Sunday March 8), as a celebration and representation of women and gender expansive artists who are quietly and diligently creating art through their work in the ambient scene, and the music industry at large.”

0:00:00 - Applefish + Líom - traces of tomorrow

0:02:36 - Gollden + IKSRE - eclipses

0:07:27 - Anita Tatlow + Jun Futamata - silent aurora

0:10:15 - Aphir + Drum & Lace - resin

0:14:02 - Asia Dojnikowska + marine eyes - that the light is everything

0:18:00 - Alanna Crouch + Freya Arde - when rain falls

0:21:22 - frogi + reanne - long way home

0:24:17 - Aisha Vaughan + Dream Crease - mist field & gentle showers

0:28:36 - Birds Of Passage + Jolanda Moletta - mountain ascent at dusk

0:34:25 - Inquiri + Karen Vogt - standing start

0:41:05 - Poemme - red-tail (selected by inquiri)

0:46:27 - Clariloops - Drifting, Fleeting (IKSRE)

0:50:26 - Jun Futamata - The River Knew (Jun Futamata)

0:53:24 - Anneline Hugo - Deeper Still (Anita Tatlow)

0:56:18 - Julia Kent - Lac des Arcs (Birds of Passage)

1:01:20 - Asia Dojnikowska - Morning, The First Day (Asia Dojnikowska)

1:05:43 - Enya - Epona (Dream Crease)

1:07:15 - Ethel Cain - Willoughby’s Interlude (frogi)

1:14:25 - Arushi Jain - My People Have Deep Roots (Aisha Vaughan)

1:18:09 - Mayari - Heal Me (Aphir)

1:22:39 - Drum & Lace - Lichen (Drum & Lace)

1:26:30 - Meg Bowles - Glacial Dawn (Applefish)

1:35:04 - Líom + marine eyes - Silent Faults (Líom)

1:38:38 - Meredith Monk - Dawn (Jolanda Moletta)

1:41:45 - Dobrawa Czocher - Prologue (Freya Arde)

1:44:43 - Susanne Sundfør - Lys (Karen Vogt)

1:46:30 - La Louve - Living Room (Alanna Crouch)

1:49:50 - marine eyes - in the spaces (reanne)

1:53:11 - Joanna Brouk - Golden Cloud Layers (Gollden)

1:59:00 - Akashana - Dreamtide - Extended - Part 5 (marine eyes)