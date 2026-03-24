Flow State Ep. 319: Green-House Guest Mix

Today we have a guest mix from Green-House, the Los Angeles-based duo of Olive Ardizoni & Michael Flanagan. They just released their new album, Hinterlands, which true to form is gentle, intriguing, inventive, and fun. We’ve featured their music a couple times before and interviewed them back in 2023. Their guest mix includes Flow State favorites Vangelis, John Carroll Kirby, Ariel Kalma, Nala Sinephro, Nico Georis, and Photay. It also includes new-to-us artists like Milan Pilar, Keisuke Sakai, Hand Habits, Mark Duggan, and Eric Vann. This one is available to everyone. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Milan Pilar - Rituals

0:03:43 - Vangelis - La petite fille de la mer

0:09:28 - Kuniyuki Takahashi - Asia

0:14:22 - Keisuke Sakai - Yume

0:17:35 - Oscilation Circuit - Nocturne

0:23:56 - Alabaster DePlume - Honeycomb

0:27:03 - Joe Pera - The Freezer Aisle

0:28:07 - John Carroll Kirby - Suntory

0:35:37 - Eleventeen Eston - Indian Blue

0:39:36 - Masahiro Takahashi - Dreamies

0:44:20 - Hand Habits - (Forgiveness)

0:46:31 - Ariel Kalma & Asa Tone - Two Winds

0:52:45 - Bitchin Bajas - Skylarking

0:58:50 - Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennett - Mermaid

1:02:42 - Raymond Scott - Sleepy Time

1:06:57 - Yoshiaki Ochi - Balasong

1:00:00 - Mark Duggan - Gamelan Solo: II. Delicate

1:15:19 - ムクワジュ・アンサンブル - Ki-Motion

1:21:13 - Haruomi Hosono - WINDY LAND

1:26:13 - Total Blue - The Path

1:30:07 - Nala Sinephro - Space 7

1:31:22 - Photay, Carlos Niño & Mikaela Davis - H O N O R

1:33:42 - Nico Georis - Lake-Eyes

1:37:09 - Lynn Avery & Cole Pulice - Moonlight in an Empty Room

1:40:10 - H.Takahashi - Paleozoic

1:42:58 - J Foerster & N KRAMER - Bedding (Four Layers)

1:48:29 - INOYAMALAND - Skyfish

1:52:25 - Eric Vann - Waterworld