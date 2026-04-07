Flow State Ep. 321: Space Odyssey

Today’s mix is inspired by the Artemis II mission to the moon, which yesterday set the record for the farthest humans have ever been from earth. The mix plays space-themed instrumental music by Brian Eno, Ashra, Mort Garson, Applefish, Soft Machine, and more. There are two pieces from Alex North’s rejected score for 2001: A Space Odyssey as well as a piece from Matt Morton’s all-Moog score for the 2019 documentary Apollo 11. On Sunday, Artemis crew member Victor Glover radioed in these extemporaneous remarks: “You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth… Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but you’re the same distance from us... In all of this emptiness – this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we called the universe – you have this oasis, this beautiful place where you get to exist, together.”

0:00:00 - Matt Morton - The Burdens and the Hopes (Apollo 11 OST)