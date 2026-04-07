Flow State

Flow State

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Flow State
Flow State Ep. 321: Space Odyssey
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Flow State Ep. 321: Space Odyssey

Apr 07, 2026
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Today’s mix is inspired by the Artemis II mission to the moon, which yesterday set the record for the farthest humans have ever been from earth. The mix plays space-themed instrumental music by Brian Eno, Ashra, Mort Garson, Applefish, Soft Machine, and more. There are two pieces from Alex North’s rejected score for 2001: A Space Odyssey as well as a piece from Matt Morton’s all-Moog score for the 2019 documentary Apollo 11. On Sunday, Artemis crew member Victor Glover radioed in these extemporaneous remarks: “You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth… Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but you’re the same distance from us... In all of this emptiness – this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we called the universe – you have this oasis, this beautiful place where you get to exist, together.”

0:00:00 - Matt Morton - The Burdens and the Hopes (Apollo 11 OST)

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