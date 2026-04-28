Flow State Episode 324

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music by Skerik, Seconds, Pan-American, and David August. There are a couple older fourth world tracks by Jon Hassell and Harold Budd. Jazz comes from Aaron Shaw (new album) and Nala Sinephro. We play a couple experimental finds: a solo guitar impromptu by Master Wilburn Burchette and a loungey track by the… Lounge Lizards (via an Angine de Poitrine interview). We found an orchestral instrumental cover of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” by Mary Fahl. The pace picks up with Mammo, Paperclip Minimiser, and Youandewan. There are two tracks by Skee Mask (one a vinyl rip). The mix concludes with André 3000’s breakneck rendition of “My Favorite Things” from The Love Below. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Skerik - Synesthesia

0:07:12 - Seconds - Slope