Flow State Ep. 322: Avril 14th

Today is April 14th, so the mix opens with ten different versions of the Aphex Twin track. We start with the original and then play renditions on synth (Loscil), acoustic guitar (Shane Parish), brass (The Westerlies), harp (Jemima Thewes), pedal steel (Pedal & Lever Society), and more. We play two tracks from Corntuth’s forthcoming LP on Flow State Records (due out in July). Then, new music by SUSS, Alanna Crouch, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Abul Mogard & Rafael Anton Irisarri, and Seefeel. We end with Angine de Poitrine whose microtonal math rock is sensational. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Aphex Twin - Avril 14th

0:01:51 - Vanessa Wagner - Avril 14th (Loscil Remix)

0:06:50 - Shane Parish - Avril 14th

0:08:38 - The Westerlies - Avril 14th