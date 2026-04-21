Flow State Ep. 323: Greyfade Label Edit

Today’s mix is a label edit of greyfade, a New York based label founded in 2019. The label was started by producer and designer Joseph Branciforte dedicated to experimental music and “system-based works.” The idea is that an album is a conceptual universe made up of sound, arrangement, physical material, artwork, and text. The mix includes works by taylor deupree, Phillip Golub, Greg Davis, Catherine Lamb, Kenneth Kirschner, and more. There’s a Flow State edit of a piano loop by Golub. Check out more of the label’s collection on Bandcamp, including Branciforte’s new collaboration with Belgian jazz musician Jozef Dumoulin. This mix is available to everyone. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Taylor Deupree - Snow-Sand (For Clarinets, Vibraphone, Cello, & Percussion)

0:15:49 - Joseph Branciforte & Jozef Dumoulin - ⊐

0:23:10 - Joseph Branciforte & Theo Bleckmann - 4.19

0:30:33 - Phillip Golub - Loop 3

0:38:40 - Taylor Deupree - Temper (For Clarinets & Shaker)

0:52:42 - Kenneth Kirschner - July 8 2017 – xi.

0:57:30 - Phillip Golub - Loop 5

1:06:10 - Greg Davis - Pierpont

1:12:10 - Joseph Branciforte & Theo Bleckmann - 1.13

1:18:50 - Taylor Deupree - Stil. (For Vibraphone & Bass Drum)

1:37:14 - Joseph Branciforte & Theo Bleckmann - 5.5.9

1:45:31 - Greg Davis - Proth

1:49:38 - Catherine Lamb & Ghost Ensemble - VI.

1:54:27 - Philip Golub - Loop 7 (Flow State Edit)

1:57:10 - Greg Davis - Sophie Germain

2:02:40 - Joseph Branciforte & Jozef Dumoulin - ⊐