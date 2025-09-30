Flow State Episode 295

Today’s mix opens with a track from Almost An Island’s new self-titled record, followed by some ambient pieces by Nine Inch Nails and Radiohead. There’s a new longform instrumental by Bitchin Bajas, followed by shorter ones by Ben Bertrand, Harold Budd, and Corntuth. We play the “Rêverie-Nocturne” from pianist Alice Sara Ott’s collection of John Field pieces. There’s new music from M. Sage, Golden Brown, and Erik Wøllo. The mix ends with a new, hypnotic collaboration between Horse Lords and Arnold Dreyblatt. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Almost An Island - Lonesome Sound

0:04:50 - Nine Inch Nails - Apart