Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 295
Preview
0:00
-10:00

Flow State Episode 295

Sep 30, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Today’s mix opens with a track from Almost An Island’s new self-titled record, followed by some ambient pieces by Nine Inch Nails and Radiohead. There’s a new longform instrumental by Bitchin Bajas, followed by shorter ones by Ben Bertrand, Harold Budd, and Corntuth. We play the “Rêverie-Nocturne” from pianist Alice Sara Ott’s collection of John Field pieces. There’s new music from M. Sage, Golden Brown, and Erik Wøllo. The mix ends with a new, hypnotic collaboration between Horse Lords and Arnold Dreyblatt. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Almost An Island - Lonesome Sound

0:04:50 - Nine Inch Nails - Apart

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture