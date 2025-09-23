Flow State

Flow State Episode 294
Flow State Episode 294

Sep 23, 2025
Today’s mix opens with an old favorite from the 2006 Little Miss Sunshine score by Devotchka. Then there’s new ambient music by B9 &

marine eyes
and a collaboration between zakè & William Basinski. We play instrumentals by Oakland Afternoon Ensemble, Ben Bertrand, Otto Benson, and Olivia Belli. There’s a moving track, “crows over my shoulder (take me),” from Okkyung Lee’s new album, which we recently recommended. Then it’s jazzy stuff from Frantz Casseus, Okonski, and Billy Strayhorn. The BPM increases with Hysear Don Walker and Kloke (our slowed edit). Khotin gets the final word. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Devotchka & Mychael Danna - The Winner Is

0:03:02 - B9 & marine eyes - gehrai in e

0:06:20 - zakè & William Basinski - Spes

