Flow State Episode 293 (Davi Music Premiere)

Today’s mix opens with a premiere of the newest album from Flow State Records: The Nectar of Now by Davi Music. Unlike his previous works of ambient music and tape looped guitar, this record consists of humble covers of American traditional songs, spirituals, and folk standards. The album comes out tomorrow – we will feature it here and share more then. The second half of the mix features an hour of instrumentals that influenced the record: tracks by Jeff Parker, Marc Ribot, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Emily Remler, Miles Davis, and more. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Davi Music - Hey Lolly, Lolly

0:01:55 - Davi Music - Kumbaya

0:05:07 - Davi Music - Red River Valley

0:08:19 - Davi Music - Jacob’s Ladder

0:10:38 - Davi Music - Dona Nobis Pacem

0:14:04 - Davi Music - All My Trials

0:17:57 - Davi Music - Home On The Range

0:21:43 - Davi Music - Shenandoah

0:26:34 - Davi Music - Michael Row Your Boat Ashore / What Shall We Do With A Drunken Sailor

0:31:50 - Davi Music - Land of the Silver Birch

0:36:16 - Davi Music - Home On The Range (Reprise)