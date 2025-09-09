Flow State Episode 292

Today’s mix opens with ambient pieces by Nueen, Windy & Carl, and Peter Michael Hamel. There’s an unreleased track called “Night of the Hunter” from a forthcoming Flow State album. We play some newish instrumentals by Kaela, Hayden Pedigo, and Jonny Nash. Clarice Jensen has a new single called “Unity” which is fantastic. We move into electronic stuff by Shabaka, Bogdan Raczynski, Lorenzo Senni, and Photek. The final word comes from ROLROLROL, a fun duo who has a new album on the way. Shout out to Dinner Music

0:00:00 - Nueen - Dome

0:06:00 - Windy & Carl - Elevation