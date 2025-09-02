Flow State Episode 291

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music by Offthesky, Luke Schneider, and Steve Gunn. There’s a newish long solo piano piece by Sophie Hutchings, and an environmental ambient piece by Passepartout Duo. Francesca Marongiu released a fascinating record, Still Forms in Air, a few weeks ago, from which we excerpt “Floral Ascent.” We revisit a favorite piece off Laurie Torres’ record Après coup from earlier this year. Then some classical instrumental favorites by Black Sabbath, Ahmad Jamal Trio, and Augustus Pablo. We wrap up with a Coatshek ambient techno track, a Mr. Fingers acid house track, and a very experimental piece by Derek White called “island birds coping with wifi.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Offthesky - Into the Voids

0:04:01 - Luke Schneider - A Map of Invisible Trails