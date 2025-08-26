Flow State Episode 290

Today’s mix begins with “Holy Thursday” by David Axelrod, which is one of the coolest songs of all time in large part because of Earl Palmer’s drumming. Then there’s ambient music by Luke Schneider, Susumu Yokota, and Gollden. Alanna Crouch has a new single out, “don’t turn back.” Then we play some favorites from the near past by Green-House, Bibio, and SUSS. There’s a really nice cover of “You Go To My Head” by pianist Paul Weston. Connan Mockasin just put out an instrumental track called “Mexican Summer,” which is fantastic. Speaking of summer, which it still is, we include a rendition of “Summertime” by jazz guitarist Joe Pass. We end with the great Walter Wanderley, the great organist’s “Beach Samba.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - David Axelrod - Holy Thursday

0:05:13 - Luke Schneider - For Dancing in Quiet Light