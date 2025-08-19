Flow State Episode 289

Today’s mix opens with a Stars of the Lid track from 1996 entitled “Be Little With Me.” That’s followed by some new ambient music by Felicity Mangan, Peter Chilvers, and Gollden. We play some new instrumentals by Andrew Wasylyk, Wilson Tanner, and Dntel, including Dntel’s remarkable track “What I Made.” There are some older instrumentals by Toshifumi Hinata, Stereolab (!), and Ray Fernandez. There’s a new remix of a Gabriel Brady composition by Sam Prekop. We wrap it up with a deep house track by Basic Instinct and a sui generis electronic piece from the 1995 Japanese compilation Lover’s Hawaii, surfaced by Fond/Sound. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Stars of the Lid - Be Little With Me

0:05:35 - Felicity Mangan - String Thing