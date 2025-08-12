Flow State Episode 288

Today’s mix opens with two tracks from Almost An Island’s new album, a new collaboration by marine eyes Day-blind. There are classical pieces by Philip Glass and Hildur Guðnadóttir. Then we play some instrumentals by Patrick Shiroishi, Susana López, Andrew Staniland, and Harold Budd. There’s a classic film score by Herb Alpert (h/t Aidan) and a favorite by Gábor Szabó et al. We play two double-headers: rRoxymore and Rawayana, both featured last week. The final track is Booker T. & the M.G.’s timeless blues jam, “Green Onions.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Almost An Island - Quadrivium

0:05:11 - Almost An Island - An Ode to Nothing