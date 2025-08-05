Flow State Episode 287

Today’s mix opens with a moving Walt McClements composition, followed by new works by John Also Bennett and Metric System 1981. We selected a couple Lyle Mays tracks from his self-titled 1986 album which was featured last week. There’s a new single by harpist Lara Somogyi and pianist Jean-Michel Blais. Then some solo piano by Alice Sara Ott, Eydís Evensen, and Alexandre Tharaud (whose latest album performs newly discovered Satie pieces). There’s a collab by Pino Palladino and Blake Mills before jazz instrumentals by Pat Metheny and Herbie Hancock. Natural Information Society jams for over ten minutes before a 2017 track by Photay closes us out. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Walt McClements - Billows, Like a Shore

0:03:28 - John Also Bennett - First Lament