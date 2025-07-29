Flow State Episode 286

Today’s mix opens with “A Handful of Olives,” a track from John Also Bennett’s new album. That’s followed by new music by Kilometre Club, Ami Kusakari, and Hammock. We revisit yesterday’s pairing of Excellent Birds and Hiroshi Yoshimura with their tracks “Lotus” and “Green Shower” respectively. There’s an instrumental from the newly released Nick Drake compilation The Making of Five Leaves, of which we made a slight edit. There’s a track from Sally Anne Morgan’s new record as well as two instrumentals from Mac DeMarco’s gargantuan One Wayne G. We play some ‘70s and ‘80s instrumentals from Dieter Schütz, Rubba, and Lyle Mays. Then the pace picks up with Mammo, Gold Panda, rRoxymore, Polygon Window, and Rival Consoles. A frenetic, virtuosic composition from Varra concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - John Also Bennett - A Handful of Olives

0:06:33 - Kilometre Club & Retland - Jumping Backwards