Flow State Episode 284

Today’s mix opens with new ambient tracks by Kenji Kihara, Pan-American & Kramer, and Gabriel Brady. Then we play some… more new ambient music by Susana Lopez and Benoît Pioulard (don’t forget the circumflex). We play two tracks from Patricia Wolf Hrafnamynd, which may appear in Flow State as soon as tomorrow. There are some instrumentals by Harold Budd (h/t Gabriel Brady), Alanna Crouch, Bing & Ruth, Fleetwood Mac (yep), and Oren Ambarchi. The mix picks up with Alex Kassian’s ode to Manuel Göttsching (reportedly a favorite of Beyoncé’s), Rival Consoles, and Anthony Naples. The final word comes from goat, specifically their percussion-led track “Quest” that comes recommended by raihan_ via Herb Sundays mid-year track roundup. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Kenji Kihara - Kinmokusei

0:02:34 - Pan-American & Kramer - The Double Life of a Seahorse

0:07:30 - Gabriel Brady - Ordinary