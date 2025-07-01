Flow State Episode 283

Today’s mix opens with two tracks from Gabriel Brady’s new debut LP, Day-blind. Then we transition into ambient works by Aarktica, James Holden/Wacław Zimpel, and Ai Yamamoto. We revisit a favorite Fleetwood Mac instrumental (you can probably guess which one) before playing some Gerry Mulligan Sextet and Lindstrøm. We play “Gymnopedie #2” from the 1989 Electric Satie album by composer Mitsuto Suzuki. There’s some Hailu Mergia, Francis Lai (h/t Emma Withers), and Orchestra Mambo International. Then some electronic music: a scintillating new track by Facta and others by Passarani, Eli Escobar, and GoGo Penguin. We wind down with Bennie Maupin and then Jonny Greenwood, whose winding, haunting chord progressions call back Gabriel Brady’s from the start. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Gabriel Brady - Untitled

0:03:05 - Gabriel Brady - Streetlight

0:06:11 - Aarktica - Awakening