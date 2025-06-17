Flow State Episode 282

Today’s mix opens with new ambient pieces by Joe Harvey-Whyte & Bobby Lee as well as Alaskan Tapes & Lutes Jennings. We move through some sweet instrumental compositions by Tracy Chow, Cole Pulice, Kaela, and Bea Brennan. We play Claire Chase’s inventive arrangement of Steve Reich’s “Vermont Counterpoint” for flute. There’s also a new single from Welsh guitarist Gwenifer Raymond, whose September LP is hotly anticipated. We play some more upbeat tracks by Ron Trent, Glass Beams (h/t Sabrina), and Passarani. A newly released jam from the ‘80s by Repetition Repetition concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Joe Harvey-Whyte & Bobby Lee - Grass Covered the Ground

0:04:29 - Alaskan Tapes & Lutes Jennings - Bloom III