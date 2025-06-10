Flow State Episode 281

Today’s mix opens with an Ariel Kalma piece called “Open Like a Flute.” That’s followed by a new Brian Eno track, “Big Empty Country II,” a collaboration with composer Beatie Wolfe. We continue with a whisper of an ambient track by Sun Dawei, courtesy of ’s recent post. Then pieces by Aarktica (a new remaster), Christina Giannone, Ambre Ciel, Elisabeth Klinck, and Purelink. We found a cool instrumental by the late Sly Stone. Towards the end there’s electronic music by Ron Trent, Project-E, and JakoJako. The last two tracks are a Nicole McCabe collaboration with Jeff Parker, and then Fujimine’s “HOPE.” We hope you enjoy.
0:00:00 - Ariel Kalma - Open Like a Flute
0:10:02 - Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe - Big Empty Country II