Flow State Episode 281

Today’s mix opens with an Ariel Kalma piece called “Open Like a Flute.” That’s followed by a new Brian Eno track, “Big Empty Country II,” a collaboration with composer Beatie Wolfe. We continue with a whisper of an ambient track by Sun Dawei, courtesy of Concrete Avalanche recent post. Then pieces by Aarktica (a new remaster), Christina Giannone, Ambre Ciel, Elisabeth Klinck, and Purelink. We found a cool instrumental by the late Sly Stone. Towards the end there’s electronic music by Ron Trent, Project-E, and JakoJako. The last two tracks are a Nicole McCabe collaboration with Jeff Parker, and then Fujimine’s “HOPE.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Ariel Kalma - Open Like a Flute

0:10:02 - Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe - Big Empty Country II