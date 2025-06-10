Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 281
2
1
Preview
0:00
-15:00

Flow State Episode 281

Jun 10, 2025
∙ Paid
2
1
Share

Today’s mix opens with an Ariel Kalma piece called “Open Like a Flute.” That’s followed by a new Brian Eno track, “Big Empty Country II,” a collaboration with composer Beatie Wolfe. We continue with a whisper of an ambient track by Sun Dawei, courtesy of

Concrete Avalanche
’s recent post. Then pieces by Aarktica (a new remaster), Christina Giannone, Ambre Ciel, Elisabeth Klinck, and Purelink. We found a cool instrumental by the late Sly Stone. Towards the end there’s electronic music by Ron Trent, Project-E, and JakoJako. The last two tracks are a Nicole McCabe collaboration with Jeff Parker, and then Fujimine’s “HOPE.” We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Ariel Kalma - Open Like a Flute

0:10:02 - Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe - Big Empty Country II

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture