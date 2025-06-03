Flow State Episode 280

Today’s mix opens with an 11-minute richly textured ambient composition from Benoît Pioulard’s forthcoming album. We play some more ambient by Abul Mogard, Warmth, Green-House, and Kara-Lis Coverdale. There’s a brilliant collaboration between Natural Information Society and Bitchin’ Bajas. We play two tracks from Sam Wilkes, Craig Weinrib, and Dylan Day’s record from last year (h/t Ben). We pair a Boards of Canada track from Tomorrow’s Harvest with one from Tangerine Dream’s Hyperborea. There are some more upbeat tracks at the end by Claudio PRC, Hieroglyphic Being, and Aphex Twin. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Benoît Pioulard - Xaipe