Flow State Episode 279

Today’s mix opens with an ambient jazz piece by The Cosmic Tones Research Trio that came out last year. We continue with some new instrumentals by Rindert Lammers and Wilson Tanner. Hat-tip to marine eyes sharing Alanna Crouch’s music – we feature her solo piano composition “longing” here. We play some jazz pieces by Billy Strayhorn and Piero Piccioni, as well as Third Coast Percussion’s inventive adaptation of Philip Glass. We cribbed two tracks from Michael Cina recent downtempo playlist for Herb Sundays

0:00:00 - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio - Creation

0:06:55 - Rindert Lammers - Thank You Kirin Kiki