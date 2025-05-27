Flow State Episode 279

Today’s mix opens with an ambient jazz piece by The Cosmic Tones Research Trio that came out last year. We continue with some new instrumentals by Rindert Lammers and Wilson Tanner. Hat-tip to for sharing Alanna Crouch’s music – we feature her solo piano composition “longing” here. We play some jazz pieces by Billy Strayhorn and Piero Piccioni, as well as Third Coast Percussion’s inventive adaptation of Philip Glass. We cribbed two tracks from ’s recent downtempo playlist for : “Polaris” by Zero 7 and “Into the 90’s” by Photek. There are some more upbeat tracks toward the end by Keith Hudson, Anthony Naples, and Charif Megarbane. CTM’s staccato cello composition “Trance” concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.
0:00:00 - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio - Creation
0:06:55 - Rindert Lammers - Thank You Kirin Kiki