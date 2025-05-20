Flow State Episode 278

In the spirit of Flow State hero and spirit animal Brian Eno, we took a cue from Oblique Strategies and put this mix in alphabetical order by track name. One implication of this strategy is that Rindert Lammers’ “Closing Credits” appears on the mix before his “Opening Credits.” Another is that we hear club banger Passarani’s “Rotten Disco” immediately before violinist Esther Abrami’s interpretation of Erik Satie’s “Gymnopedie No. 1.” Along the way there’s music from Barbarelle, Loscil, Walt McClemons, Kaki King, Mat Eric Hart, and Nino Rota. Propitiously, the mix ends with upbeat tracks by Dever to Iaye and Mattheis. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - K. Leimer - Acquiescence

0:04:46 - Barbarelle - ((Aguas))

0:00:00 - Buildings and Food - Algae Boats