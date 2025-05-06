Flow State Episode 276

Today’s mix opens with violinist Esther Abrami’s outstanding performance of Satie’s classic “Gymnopédie No. 1” as arranged by Svetoslav Karparov. That’s followed by a great early ‘90s jam by Tokyo’s Natural Calamity and a colossal composition by Loscil from his new album, Lake Fire (highly recommend). The mix proceeds with ambient pieces by Gustavo Denouard, Kali Malone, and K. Leimer. There’s a celtic folk instrumental from David Murphy (h/t Bob Holmes for that one). We play some throwbacks by Nino Rota and Jan Jelinek. Then we pick up the pace with K-Lone, Passarani, Mattheis, and Djrum. Rindert Lammers’ “Closing Credits” closes us out. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Esther Abrami & Erik Satie - Satie Variation

0:02:20 - Natural Calamity - Lotus Field

0:08:08 - Loscil - Bell Flame