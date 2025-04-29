Flow State Ep. 275 (Guest mix by Elori Saxl)

Today we have a guest mix from Elori Saxl, an American composer from the midwest who has a new score out for the documentary Texada.

This mix is defined mostly just by what I’ve been listening to lately, but I did notice I tended to lean into North American composers and specifically those whose music seems to reflect the North American landscape and its vastness. It feels fitting for a mix celebrating the release of my original score for the film Texada, which explores the intersection of land/geology and people on the island of Texada off the coast of British Columbia. I also figured I’d take advantage of this long-form mix to get to play out longer tracks and multiple movements from pieces.

The mix opens with a track by CTM off her album Vind, which has been one of my recent favorites with its sense of pulses both real and implied. Maxime Denuc’s album Nachtorn has been another recent favorite. Made by sending midi signals into a pipe organ, it gets at that intersection of classical harmony and dance pulse that I’m always after. I have a few pieces by John Adams. I’ve been slowly making my way through his autobiography all spring and enjoying learning about some lesser-known pieces. Light Over Water was composed as the score for a dance piece by Lucinda Childs with scenography by Frank Gehry for the opening of LACMA in 1983. Through their long harmonic gestures, pieces by Smerz, John Luther Adams, Leilehua Lanzilotti, and Nico Muhly feel to me like wide landscapes in the far north. Matthew Halsall’s “Together” has been breaking my heart all spring.

0:00:00 - CTM - Summer

0:04:28 - John Adams, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, & Marin Alsop - Shaker Loops (version for string orchestra): A Final Shaking

0:08:31 - Elori Saxl - The Quarry

0:10:44 - Maxime Denuc - Ouverture

0:16:01 - John Adams - Light Over Water: Part II

0:26:56 - John Adams - Light Over Water: Part III