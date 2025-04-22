Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 274 (Earth Day Special)
1
2
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:00
-10:00

Flow State Episode 274 (Earth Day Special)

Apr 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Today’s mix goes out to Earth, aka Gaia, the best planet in the universe. It’s two hours of music that features field recordings of mother nature or is inspired by natural surroundings. Mort Garson’s majestic “Plantasia” opens the mix. Then we have a new track by Evan Shornstein (aka Photay) and Will Epstein, who recorded synth and saxophone in upstate NY next to a pond full of spring peeper frogs (their album is called Frog Raag). Then we get into Gigi Masin, KMRU, Saapato (

Brendan Principato
),
Patricia Wolf
,
Matthew Hiram
, and Green-House. We linger on the Hiroshi Yoshimura track “Green” before a classic from Ariel Kalma and a new one by Woo (from the standout series Music To Watch Seeds Grow By). We play some Emily A. Sprague, Early Fern (h/t
marine eyes
), Calming River, and Ashra. There’s a brief recording of a great horned owl from us before Lawrence English’s 14-minute field recording, “The Picnic,” ends the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Mort Garson - Plantasia

0:03:15 - Evan Shornstein & Will Epstein - III

This post is for paid subscribers

Flow State
Flow State
The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Flow State Episode 273
Flow State Episode 272
Flow State Episode 271
Flow State Episode 270
Flow State Episode 269
Flow State Episode 268 (Replay of 210)
Flow State Episode 267