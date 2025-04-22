Flow State Episode 274 (Earth Day Special)

Today’s mix goes out to Earth, aka Gaia, the best planet in the universe. It’s two hours of music that features field recordings of mother nature or is inspired by natural surroundings. Mort Garson’s majestic “Plantasia” opens the mix. Then we have a new track by Evan Shornstein (aka Photay) and Will Epstein, who recorded synth and saxophone in upstate NY next to a pond full of spring peeper frogs (their album is called Frog Raag). Then we get into Gigi Masin, KMRU, Saapato ( Brendan Principato Patricia Wolf Matthew Hiram and Green-House. We linger on the Hiroshi Yoshimura track “Green” before a classic from Ariel Kalma and a new one by Woo (from the standout series Music To Watch Seeds Grow By). We play some Emily A. Sprague, Early Fern (h/t marine eyes

0:00:00 - Mort Garson - Plantasia

0:03:15 - Evan Shornstein & Will Epstein - III