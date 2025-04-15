Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 273
Flow State Episode 273

Apr 15, 2025
Today’s mix opens with a new multi-track cello composition by Theresa Wong, followed by a 2020 ambient recording by Photay. There’s some new ambient-ish music by Spirituals, Nico Georis, Jäverling ◇ von Euler, and Lara Somogyi. We excerpt the new Barker album, Stochastic Drift, specifically the track “Fluid Mechanics.” There’s an exclusive demo, “Raven Feather Detail,” from an upcoming Flow State Records release. Instrumentals by Luiz Bonfá, Gūsū, Cameron Knowler, and Walt McClements follow. We play two tracks from the new Butcher Brown record, Letters from the Atlantic. “Heavy Weather” from Larum’s new record of the music of Hildegard von Bingen gets the last word (or lack thereof). We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Theresa Wong - Sea Eating Sun

0:07:40 - Photay - Peace in the Era of Telecommunication

The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
