Flow State Episode 272

Today’s mix begins with two ambient pieces by Oneohtrix Point Never (from his 2009 LP, Russian Mind) and Harold Budd (from his 2011 LP, In the Mist). We play a beautiful, epic new collaboration between guitarist Joel Shearer and cellist Clarice Jensen called “The Clear Light of the Void.” Then some new music by HxH, Barker, and Nico Georis (who has an amazing new album called Music Belongs To The Universe). We play a couple tracks from electronic musician Luke Abbott. Then some nu-disco style music from Passarani and East Coast Love Affair. A cavernous synth composition by Hüma Utku ends the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Oneohtrix Point Never - Months

0:03:03 - Harold Budd - Haru Spring

0:07:15 - Joel Shearer & Clarice Jensen - The Clear Light of the Void