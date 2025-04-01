Flow State Episode 271

Today’s episode opens with a track from Elijah Fox’s excellent new album, Ambient Works for the Highways of Los Angeles. There’s a 2020 piece by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma and an archival Basinski-like track by Kenneth James Gibson. We play ambient works by Omni Gardens, Gustavo Denouard, and Àngeles Rojas. There are some solo guitar/string pieces by Ofir Ganon (slightly edited by us) as well as Keith Jarrett (!). Two new piano pieces appear from Henrik Lindstrand and Yama Warashi, before we head into electronic music: Polo & Pan, Kaytranada, Igaxx, and Taz Modi. An epic Irish jam by the band Trá Pháidín concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Elijah Fox - Never Let Me Go

0:02:38 - Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Door With No Sign

0:07:45 - Kenneth James Gibson - Her East Texas Rose Never Wilted