Flow State Episode 270

Today’s mix opens with an upbeat track: Phoenix’s first single, the instrumental “Heatwave,” which we discovered via Derrick Gee’s Lot Radio set from last April. (We slowed the track down a bit.) Then there are atmospheric tracks by Saapato (in collaboration with James Bernard, marine eyes Patricia Wolf A Cooler World, and two tracks from the newly reissued Hiroshi Yoshimura record, Flora. Then we play interesting instrumentals by Macie Stewart (whose new album is available on Bandcamp), Gunn-Truscinski Duo, and M. Geddes Gengras. There’s a newly unearthed solo piano performance of “Ave Maria” by Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru. We wrap with a classic performance of “Misty” by Don Byas, a new single by Julian Davis Reid an energetic collaboration between Natural Information Society and Bitchin Bajas. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Phoenix - Heatwave (Flow State Edit)

0:04:43 - Saapato, James Bernard & marine eyes - Highway at Night