Flow State Episode 270
Mar 25, 2025
Today’s mix opens with an upbeat track: Phoenix’s first single, the instrumental “Heatwave,” which we discovered via Derrick Gee’s Lot Radio set from last April. (We slowed the track down a bit.) Then there are atmospheric tracks by Saapato (in collaboration with James Bernard,

marine eyes
, and
Patricia Wolf
), the Brendan Eder Ensemble, Kali Malone, and DOVS. We excerpt three tracks from the new Strategy record, A Cooler World, and two tracks from the newly reissued Hiroshi Yoshimura record, Flora. Then we play interesting instrumentals by
Macie Stewart
 (whose new album is available on Bandcamp), Gunn-Truscinski Duo, and M. Geddes Gengras. There’s a newly unearthed solo piano performance of “Ave Maria” by Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru. We wrap with a classic performance of “Misty” by Don Byas, a new single by
Julian Davis Reid
, and an energetic collaboration between Natural Information Society and Bitchin Bajas. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Phoenix - Heatwave (Flow State Edit)

0:04:43 - Saapato, James Bernard & marine eyes - Highway at Night

The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
