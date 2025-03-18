Flow State
Flow State Episode 269
Mar 18, 2025
Today’s mix opens with new ambient tracks by Dance et al., Yumiko Morioka/Takashi Kokubo, Gunn/Truscinski Duo, and Max Cooper. We excerpt two tracks from the new Whatever the Weather album. There are string instrumentals by Brandee Younger, Barry Archie Johnson, Ami Fukui, and Rebellius. There are some classic jazz performances by Oscar Peterson and Roy Ayers. Then towards the end the BPM picks up into electronic music by Vainqueur, Boof, and DJ Boring. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Dance et al. - Juhl

