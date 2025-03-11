Flow State Episode 268 (Replay of 210)

We’re revisiting a community favorite episode that was originally posted in January 2024. This mix opens with a piece from Phill Niblock, an American avant-garde composer who passed away last week. We play his thirty-minute collaboration with cellist Arne DeForce from 2013. We also commemorated Iasos, playing a few tracks from Inter-Dimensional Music across the mix. The first half had newish tracks from Trent Reznor / Atticus Ross, Davi Music, and Peter M. Murray. The second half plays a new instrumental from Minhwi Lee and classic new age music from Pauline Anna Strom and Constance Demby. We wrapped with a track from Rosie Carr. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Phill Niblock & Arne DeForce - FeedCorn Ear