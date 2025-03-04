Flow State Episode 267

Today’s mix opens with new ambient pieces by Kilometre Club and Olga Anna Markowska. We play through an atmospheric composition by Eiko Ishibashi from the Drive My Car OST (as selected by Laurie Torres last week). We play new quasi-jambient pieces by Gunn / Truscinski Duo and Little H Collective. We excerpt one track from the new Tim Hecker album, Shards. The pace picks up with two dubby tracks by Prince Jammy and The Scorpios. We revisit a couple favorite dance tracks by Yoshihiro Sawasaki and Function before we end things once again with Oneohtrix Point Never. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Kilometre Club - to rest to reset to rest

0:08:23 - Olga Anna Markowska - Borderland