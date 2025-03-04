Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 267
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:00
-10:00

Flow State Episode 267

Mar 04, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Today’s mix opens with new ambient pieces by Kilometre Club and Olga Anna Markowska. We play through an atmospheric composition by Eiko Ishibashi from the Drive My Car OST (as selected by Laurie Torres last week). We play new quasi-jambient pieces by Gunn / Truscinski Duo and Little H Collective. We excerpt one track from the new Tim Hecker album, Shards. The pace picks up with two dubby tracks by Prince Jammy and The Scorpios. We revisit a couple favorite dance tracks by Yoshihiro Sawasaki and Function before we end things once again with Oneohtrix Point Never. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Kilometre Club - to rest to reset to rest

0:08:23 - Olga Anna Markowska - Borderland

This post is for paid subscribers

Flow State
Flow State
The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Flow State Episode 266
Flow State Episode 265
Flow State Episode 264
Flow State Ep. 263: Ghostly Label Edit
Flow State Episode 262: Vinyl Special
Flow State Episode 261
Flow State Episode 260