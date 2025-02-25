Flow State Episode 266

Today’s mix opens with pure ambient by Pavel Milyakov & Lucas Dupuy, Mathias Grassow, Lawrence, and Hiram. There’s a new single from Elori Saxl’s upcoming score for Texada, and a track from Sam Gendel’s new live album, Live at Union Station. We play three tracks from Ofir Ganon’s 2017 record, Pollen / Promises. There are brand new pieces by SUSS & Immersion, Oksana Linde, and Ai Yamamoto & Dan West. The pace picks up with Raven, Tiger & Woods, and Opik, before we wind down with a forthcoming, unreleased track from Flow State Records. Oneohtrix Point Never gets the final word. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Pavel Milyakov & Lucas Dupuy - path

0:04:25 - Mathias Grassow - Setting Sun