Flow State Episode 265
Flow State Episode 265

Feb 18, 2025
Today’s episode opens with a track by The Album Leaf from the For LA, Vol. 1 benefit compilation we featured yesterday. We excerpt tracks by Clem Leek and Julia Gjertsen from that volume as well. Gjertsen’s piano segues to Víkingur Ólafsson and Yama Warashi – the latter recently released the tender LP At My Mother’s Piano. There’s some jazz from Muriel Grossmann, Marshall Allen, and Ami Fukui (h/t

Jazz of Japan
). We play some dub techno (Raven, Yagya), some house music (Lorenzo, Ex-Easter Island Head) and wrap up with MK Velsorf & Aase Nielsen, whose new live album Opening Night is out on
Laurel Halo
’s label, Awe. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - The Album Leaf - Dancing in Air

0:08:02 - Mathias Grassow - Fading Light

