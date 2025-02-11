Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 264
Flow State Episode 264

Feb 11, 2025
Today’s mix opens with the “Music of Wellness” track from the TV show Severance. We play some other gentle ambient pieces by Zane Trow, Sgarz, David Bowie (produced by Brian Eno), and Yumiko Morioka. We play through recent instrumental discoveries from Rubey Hu (h/t

Jake
), Oksana Linde, Laurie Torres, and Charlie Hunter. We revisit a favorite track from the 2023 record from Natural Wonder Beauty Concept, and play two tracks from The Sight Below’s classic electronic record, Glider. Jules Reidy closes it out. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Theodore Shapiro - Music of Wellness (from Severance)

0:02:53 - Zane Trow - Bigrivered

0:05:48 - Sgarz - once upon a time in seoul

0:08:53 - David Bowie - Moss Garden

