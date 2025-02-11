Flow State Episode 264

Today’s mix opens with the “Music of Wellness” track from the TV show Severance. We play some other gentle ambient pieces by Zane Trow, Sgarz, David Bowie (produced by Brian Eno), and Yumiko Morioka. We play through recent instrumental discoveries from Rubey Hu (h/t Jake Glider. Jules Reidy closes it out. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Theodore Shapiro - Music of Wellness (from Severance)

0:02:53 - Zane Trow - Bigrivered

0:05:48 - Sgarz - once upon a time in seoul

0:08:53 - David Bowie - Moss Garden