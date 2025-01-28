Flow State Episode 262 (Vinyl Special)

Today’s mix is all vinyl and available to everyone, in support of dublab’s record sale for fire relief this Sunday at Sound & Vision in Los Angeles (more info here). The mix starts with a ten-minute Hiroshi Yoshimura classic, followed by several pieces from the Healing Together compilation by Sachi Kobayashi, , , Clarice Jensen, and more. We play a few tracks from Flow State Records artists Corntuth and Davi Music. There are some standout 2024 records featured by Total Blue and Oliver Coates, and we play classic instrumentals by Sade, Khruangbin, and Thomas Bangalter. Two tracks from Dialect’s Atlas of Green take us home. We hope you enjoy.
0:00:00 - Hiroshi Yoshimura - Time After Time
0:10:23 - Sachi Kobayashi - Scent of Roses
0:13:40 - Patricia Wolf - Cognitive Distortion
0:17:01 - marine eyes - cocoon
0:21:43 - marine eyes - cedarwood
0:26:04 - Clarice Jensen - Getting Lost is Okay
0:29:46 - Ai Yamamoto - Yamaha to Yamamoto San
0:32:52 - IKSRE - You Will Find
0:35:51 - Corntuth - C-001
0:38:38 - Corntuth - C-002
0:42:26 - Davi Music - Deluge Daydream
0:52:23 - Oliver Coates - Please Be Normal
0:55:51 - Alice Coltrane & Carlos Santana - Illuminations
1:00:00 - Total Blue - The Path
1:04:10 - Total Blue - Corsair
1:07:47 - Khruangbin - People Everywhere (Still Alive)
1:11:52 - Sade - Siempre Hay Esperanza
1:16:35 - Thomas Bangalter - On Da Rocks
1:20:31 - Dialect - Atlas of Green
1:25:30 - Dialect - Age & Rain
