Flow State Episode 262 (Vinyl Special)

Today’s mix is all vinyl and available to everyone, in support of dublab’s record sale for fire relief this Sunday at Sound & Vision in Los Angeles (more info here). The mix starts with a ten-minute Hiroshi Yoshimura classic, followed by several pieces from the Healing Together compilation by Sachi Kobayashi, Patricia Wolf marine eyes Atlas of Green take us home. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Hiroshi Yoshimura - Time After Time

0:10:23 - Sachi Kobayashi - Scent of Roses

0:13:40 - Patricia Wolf - Cognitive Distortion

0:17:01 - marine eyes - cocoon

0:21:43 - marine eyes - cedarwood

0:26:04 - Clarice Jensen - Getting Lost is Okay

0:29:46 - Ai Yamamoto - Yamaha to Yamamoto San

0:32:52 - IKSRE - You Will Find

0:35:51 - Corntuth - C-001

0:38:38 - Corntuth - C-002

0:42:26 - Davi Music - Deluge Daydream

0:52:23 - Oliver Coates - Please Be Normal

0:55:51 - Alice Coltrane & Carlos Santana - Illuminations

1:00:00 - Total Blue - The Path

1:04:10 - Total Blue - Corsair

1:07:47 - Khruangbin - People Everywhere (Still Alive)

1:11:52 - Sade - Siempre Hay Esperanza

1:16:35 - Thomas Bangalter - On Da Rocks

1:20:31 - Dialect - Atlas of Green

1:25:30 - Dialect - Age & Rain