Flow State Episode 261
Jan 21, 2025
Today’s mix opens with a KMRU track and then a couple of scores: Theodore Shapiro’s Severance and Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks. There are piano-led instrumentals by Greta Morgan (more on her tomorrow) and molly leach. We play two new guitar instrumentals from Blue Lake and SUSS – the latter is an ambient country cover of “This Land Is Your Land.” We get into deeper guitar cuts by Durutti Column, Barry Archive Johnson, and The Deku Trio. We selected three beats from Madlib’s Yesterday’s New Quintet project, and then the mix winds down with dub techno from Porter Ricks and Museum. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - KMRU - somehow

0:04:52 - Theodore Shapiro - Hall of Eagans (Severance OST)

