Flow State Episode 260

Today’s episode opens with calm ethereal ambient tracks by Mount Shrine, Fergus Jones et al., Ibukun Sunday, and Bibio. There’s a great instrumental single by Daisy Rickman that we discovered via Astrid Sonne’s recent NTS show. Then some more guitar from Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays and Mamer (h/t Concrete Avalanche Best of 2024 post). A couple classical pieces by Jon Batiste and Aram Khachaturian. Then there’s a dub techno section which is light on percussion, featuring Rod Modell, Intrusion, Eden Aurelius, and Brendan Moeller. We pair a Shy One deep house track with a Spyro Gyra fusion jam. A track from Dialect’s latest release on RVNG Intl. gets the final word. Hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Mount Shrine - Sun Praising Through Part 2