Flow State Episode 259
Flow State Episode 259

Jan 07, 2025
Today’s episode opens with a Harold Budd track and then moves into new ambient music by Mark Barrott, Seefeel, Bibio, More Eaze, Florian T M Zeisig, and Fennesz. There’s a Dave Van Ronk solo guitar arrangement of Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.” Then some instrumentals by BADBADNOTGOOD et al. – they had a new album in 2024 called Mid Spiral that has been overlooked. We wind down with some new Shinichi Atobe, a Bob Dylan instrumental, and a curious longform piece by PAINT & Matt Baldwin. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Harold Budd - Balthus Bemused By Color

