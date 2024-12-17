Flow State Episode 257

Today’s mix opens with two tracks from the latest Flow State Records release: Fascinating Stuff by Seconds (available on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and the other usuals). The first track, “Pacific Pond,” features Stuart Bogie improvising on clarinet over shimmering synths and an 808. The second is a Burial-style declinist ambient piece. The rest of the mix consists of tracks that influenced the record. There are ambient tracks from Pan-American and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as classics from Fripp/Eno and Harmonia. There are some idiosyncratic instrumentals from Hög sjö and Fera, as well as optimistic compositions by Ari Balouzian and DBH. We feature the track “Palms Up” which is covered on Fascinating Stuff. The last two pieces are >10m jams by Roy Montgomery and Steve Roach. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Seconds & Stuart Bogie - Pacific Pond

0:04:30 - Seconds - Andon