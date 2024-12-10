Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 256
1
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:01
-5:01

Flow State Episode 256

Dec 10, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Today’s mix opens with new ambient pieces by Alaskan Tapes and zakè/From Overseas/James Bernard. We play a classic track by Brian Eno & Cluster which featured prominently in

Gary Hustwit
’s fantastic new documentary, Eno – or it did in the unique version of the film generated for a screening last week. There are some newer finds from Sega Bodega, Laurie Torres, and Alarmist. Hermanos Gutiérrez and Yasmin Williams make a nice instrumental guitar pairing. Then there’s some instrumental yacht rock (inspired by a different new documentary) from The Doobie Brothers and George Benson. A pretty chaotic instrumental track by oreglo wraps things up. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Alaskan Tapes - Canopy

0:03:00 - zakè, From Overseas, James Bernard - Cedar

This post is for paid subscribers

Flow State
Flow State
The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Flow State Episode 255
Flow State Episode 254
Flow State Episode 253
Flow State Episode 252: Fog Chaser Guest Mix
Flow State Episode 251 (Free)
Flow State Episode 250
Flow State Episode 249