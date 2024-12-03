Flow State Episode 255

Today’s episode opens with an ambient piece from the great new record Flint by zakè Plant Music Vol. 3 - The Golden Teachers, another new one worth checking out. Then we play some highlights from earlier 2024 records including Marisa Anderson, Andrew Tuttle, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Barry Archie Johnson (Ambient Country’s Best of 2024 comes out tomorrow). There’s more experimental music from Sam Gendel and Lifted. We found a Kazumi Watanabe guitar-only cover of “Across the Universe,” and then revisit a classic by Pharoah Sanders. Some dub techno towards the end by TM404 and Gradient, and then we wrap with Tangerine Dream and Ichika Nito. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - zakè, From Overseas, James Bernard - Fir