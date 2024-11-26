Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 254
2
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:01
-5:01

Flow State Episode 254

Nov 26, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music from Jogging House, who’s soon to appear in conversation in this very newsletter. We proceed with some instrumentals from the American southwest by Harold Budd and SUSS. There are guitar-led pieces by Daniel Bachman and Tomo Katsurada, plus some new experimental tracks by Chloe Lula and upsammy. Roy Haynes recordings bookend three new beats by fellow newsletter author

jade tree
. We wrap with Model 500, Soshi Takeda, and Nick Schofield. (We’ll be off Thursday and Friday this week.)

0:00:00 - Jogging House & The Lifted Index - Ancient Siblings

This post is for paid subscribers

Flow State
Flow State
The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Flow State Episode 253
Flow State Episode 252: Fog Chaser Guest Mix
Flow State Episode 251 (Free)
Flow State Episode 250
Flow State Episode 249
Flow State Episode 248
Flow State Episode 247