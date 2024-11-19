Flow State Episode 253

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music from Jogging House, Perila, Ibukun Sunday, KMRU, and Rafael Anton Irisarri. There are some instrumental throwbacks to Harold Budd and Brian Blade. Then some new piano-led tracks from Cephas Azariah, Julian Davis Reid, and Kolumbo. There’s some left-field guitar instrumentals from Pat Keen, Seefeel, and Greg Foat. We close out with Quincy Jones, Flying Lotus, Deepchord, and Jan Jelinek. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Jogging House, The Lifted Index - Teleological Causation

0:03:52 - Perila - Nia