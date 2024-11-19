Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 253
Preview
0:00
-5:00

Flow State Episode 253

Nov 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music from Jogging House, Perila, Ibukun Sunday, KMRU, and Rafael Anton Irisarri. There are some instrumental throwbacks to Harold Budd and Brian Blade. Then some new piano-led tracks from Cephas Azariah, Julian Davis Reid, and Kolumbo. There’s some left-field guitar instrumentals from Pat Keen, Seefeel, and Greg Foat. We close out with Quincy Jones, Flying Lotus, Deepchord, and Jan Jelinek. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Jogging House, The Lifted Index - Teleological Causation

0:03:52 - Perila - Nia

This post is for paid subscribers

Flow State
Flow State
The Flow State podcast, for paying subscribers, plays two hours of vocal-free focus music every Tuesday.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Flow State Episode 252: Fog Chaser Guest Mix
Flow State Episode 251 (Free)
Flow State Episode 250
Flow State Episode 249
Flow State Episode 248
Flow State Episode 247
Flow State Episode 246