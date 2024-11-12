Flow State Episode 252: Fog Chaser Guest Mix

Today we have a guest mix from

, who writes and produces a new instrumental song every month, shared exclusively

. It’s another free multi-hour mix to take your mind off other things…

The first twelve tracks of today’s mix are from my most recent collection, Explorations, songs written with a mix of orchestral, acoustic, and electronic instruments along with field recordings from my home in the Pacific Northwest, USA. The next twenty-four tracks of the mix make up Volumes I and II of my newsletter, a collection of pieces in all twenty-four musical keys. There are a couple of lo-fi collabs near the end, and the mix finishes with a short score I wrote for a new book called Chasing Fog by Laura Pashby.

Each of the songs in today’s mix were first shared through my newsletter, and only some of these songs have been released on streaming platforms — this is the first time they have ever appeared together in one place, exclusively for Flow State, one of my favorite places on the internet. It’s an honor to be here again.

Thank you for listening,

Matt / Fog Chaser / Spotify / Apple Music / Website

Explorations, FC Vol. III (November 2023 - October 2024)

0:00:00 - Fog Chaser - Hearthside

0:02:38 - Fog Chaser - On This Winter Solstice

0:08:00 - Fog Chaser - Helvellyn

0:10:36 - Fog Chaser - Anthemon (vocals)

0:13:19 - Fog Chaser - Downstream

0:16:10 - Fog Chaser - In The Garden

0:19:40 - Fog Chaser - Heartwood

0:22:49 - Fog Chaser - Light Through The Valley

0:26:18 - Fog Chaser - Turnings

0:29:37 - Fog Chaser - Drift

0:33:11 - Fog Chaser - Stone & Light

0:35:57 - Fog Chaser - End Scene

Meditations, FC Vol. II

0:38:37 - Fog Chaser - Wingbeat

0:41:55 - Fog Chaser - Late Roses

0:45:20 - Fog Chaser - Melyn

0:48:21 - Fog Chaser - A Simple Carol

0:50:41 - Fog Chaser - Cascadia

0:54:45 - Fog Chaser feat. Niamh Fahy - Gathering Light

0:57:50 - Fog Chaser - A Little Window

1:02:32 - Fog Chaser - Soft Season

1:06:19 - Fog Chaser - After a Summer Rain

1:10:42 - Fog Chaser - Slow Bloom

1:15:21 - Fog Chaser - Cathedral Hush

1:19:31 - Fog Chaser - Beneath the Woodbine

Meditations, FC Vol. I

1:22:38 - Fog Chaser - Flight

1:25:38 - Fog Chaser - On The Path

1:28:00 - Fog Chaser - Foreign Morning

1:31:10 - Fog Chaser - Seeking / Calling

1:33:33 - Fog Chaser - An Opening

1:36:11 - Fog Chaser - At Smith Creek

1:38:49 - Fog Chaser - Unmoored

1:41:20 - Fog Chaser - Florescence

1:44:20 - Fog Chaser - Contentment

1:47:06 - Fog Chaser - Resolve

1:49:52 - Fog Chaser - Alluvial

1:53:40 - Fog Chaser - Alpine

Collabs

1:56:27 - Fog Chaser & Wowflower - An Opening (Rework)

1:58:50 - Fog Chaser feat. Wowflower and Kyle McEvoy - daydream

Scoring

2:01:13 - Fog Chaser - Chasing Fog Theme